Dharmendra Pradhan to launch Mandate Document of National Curriculum Framework

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching the Mandate Document of National Curriculum Framework (NCF) on Friday. The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 recommends the development of National Curriculum Frameworks (NCF) in four areas- School Education, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), Teacher Education and Adult Education.
Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka; Dr. B. C. Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka; Dr. K. Kasturirangan, Chairperson, National Steering Committee for the National Curriculum Framework; Smt Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and Professor D. P. Saklani, Director, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be present on the occasion.
For providing inputs for the development of these, four curriculum frameworks, 25 themes based on the perspectives of the NEP, 2020 are identified under the three categories, viz., 1. Curriculum and Pedagogy 2. Cross-cutting Issues 3. Other important areas of NEP, 2020 focussing on systemic changes and reforms.
The Mandate Document describes the development process of the NCF, its expected structure and objectives, and some of the basic principles from the NEP 2020 that will inform the development of the four NCFs. The NCF is being drafted through a collaborative and consultative process, starting from district to state level and then National level. The ‘Guidelines for Position Papers for the Development of the National Curriculum Framework’ is an integral part of this Mandate Document.