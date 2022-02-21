Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the positive impact of the union budget 2022 on the education sector in a webinar. He said that Budget for 2022-23 will play key role in implementing New Education Policy on ground.

PM Modi said that the announcement of the digital university will boost the education sector. According to the prime minister, digital universities will resolve the issue of seat shortages and will provide unlimited seats for everyone.

Further, he listed five factors that the budget of 2022 emphasized to boost education in the country. The five factors include-- Universalisation of quality education; Skilled development; Urban planning or design; Internationalisation, and AVGC-animation, visualisation, gaming, and coding.

Further, PM Modi said that Budget announcements like e-vidya, one class one channel, digital labs, digital universities will boost the educational infrastructure and will also help the youth of India.

Asserting that education in mother tongue is related to children's mental development, Modi highlighted that medical and technical education has started in many states in local languages.

This year, the central government set aside ₹1.04 lakh crore for the education sector----an increase of around ₹11,000 crore. The Centre allocated ₹63,449.37 crore for schools, and ₹40,828.35 crore for higher education.

