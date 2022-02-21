Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  Digital university will resolve issue of seat shortages: PM Modi

Digital university will resolve issue of seat shortages: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 12:43 PM IST Livemint

According to the prime minister, digital universities will resolve the issue of seat shortages and will provide unlimited seats for everyone

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the positive impact of the union budget 2022 on the education sector in a webinar.  He said that Budget for 2022-23 will play key role in implementing New Education Policy on ground.

PM Modi said that the announcement of the digital university will boost the education sector. According to the prime minister, digital universities will resolve the issue of seat shortages and will provide unlimited seats for everyone.

Further, he listed five factors that the budget of 2022 emphasized to boost education in the country. The five factors include-- Universalisation of quality education; Skilled development; Urban planning or design; Internationalisation, and AVGC-animation, visualisation, gaming, and coding.

Further, PM Modi said that Budget announcements like e-vidya, one class one channel, digital labs, digital universities will boost the educational infrastructure and will also help the youth of India.

Asserting that education in mother tongue is related to children's mental development, Modi highlighted that medical and technical education has started in many states in local languages.

This year, the central government set aside 1.04 lakh crore for the education sector----an increase of around 11,000 crore. The Centre allocated 63,449.37 crore for schools, and 40,828.35 crore for higher education.

