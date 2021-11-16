New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi has issued a circular asking school to discontinue public activities such as distribution of ration and vaccination during examination hours with the Term-I Board examinations of CBSE Class 12 s

The Term-I Board examinations of CBSE of classes 10 and 12 for minor subjects will commence from November 17 and 16. The exams for major subjects for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence from November 30 and December 1 respectively. The mid-term examinations of classes 9 and 11 are also scheduled from December 1. These examinations will be conducted offline.

"For smooth conduct of all the examinations and in order to avoid any kind of disturbances which may affect the sanctity of examination, the heads of all government, government aided and un-aided recognized schools are hereby directed to discontinue all public activities like distribution of ration, vaccination centres or other public related activities during the examination hours," the circular issued on Monday read.

The heads of schools were also directed to ensure masks, hand sanitiser and hygiene inside premises.

"The Heads of Schools shall also ensure that Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by Government for containment of COVID-19 pandemic should be followed by the students and schools staffs with due diligence," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.