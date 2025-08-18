DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Allotment result of Round 1 to be released today at dme.mponline.gov.in; check steps

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, is set to release the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results today, August 18, 2025. Seat allocation will be done based on candidates' merit ranks, filled preferences, reservation criteria, and seat availability.

Advertisement

Official link Once the results are out, candidates can view and download the seat allotment list from the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.

DME Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2025: Steps to download Round 1 seat allotment result Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on “Allotment List”.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who are satisfied with their Round 1 seat allotment in the NEET UG 2025 counselling must report to their allotted college for document verification and admission between August 19 and August 23, 2025, by 6 PM. During this period, they will also have the option to apply for seat upgradation.

Advertisement

On the other hand, candidates who are not satisfied with their allotted seat can choose to cancel it starting from August 19, with the last date for cancellation being August 24, 2025, by 7 PM.

(This is a developing story)