Do you need to get an MBA?

Some M.B.A. candidates choose to take out loans so they can put their career on hiatus for two years while they attend school, but it can be harder to justify taking on a six-figure debt load in your late 30s or 40s, particularly once you have a mortgage or your own children’s college expenses to plan for, says Kofi Kankam, chief executive of Admit.me, which coaches M.B.A. prospects on how to apply.