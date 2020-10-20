Doctor aspirants prefer English

“The NEET data holds up a mirror to the ground realities of education and medium of education and preference language of education. NEET data shows that 79.1% in 2020 have opted for English medium exam, which is a meagre 0.23 percentage point less than in 2019. But if you look at the actual number of candidates who had registered for English as the mode of exam, it is 59,000 more this year when compared with last year," said a government official, requesting anonymity.