DoE issues guidelines for admission against vacant seats of pre primary, primary classes2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:07 PM IST
Seats of students placed under long absence during the current session and not traceable or admitted in another school (with documentary proof) will be considered vacant, the Directorate of Education said
NEW DELHI : The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday said admission against vacant seats of pre-primary and primary classes in government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2023-2024 will be done on a ‘first come-first serve basis' from April 24.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×