Don’t go to Ireland for higher education: Reddit user flags poor job prospects for Indian students

A Reddit user, giles676, has recently highlighted the increasingly challenging employment landscape for Indian students graduating from educational institutions in Ireland. He strongly advised aspiring Indian scholars planning to pursue higher education in Ireland through student loans "not" to relocate there.

The user detailed his own experience, noting that he completed a Master’s in Computer Science at the University of Galway in 2025. Out of a cohort of 130 graduates, technology-related employment was secured by only 15 students. Those unable to find professional roles are currently working in supermarkets and restaurants.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

No visa sponsorship He further clarified that he managed to secure a position only due to his five years of prior international experience; however, visa sponsorship was not granted to him or any of the other successful candidates.

According to the Reddit post, more than 500 previous graduates have been compelled to return to India once their visas expired. Many of these individuals now face massive, unpaid educational loans. Furthermore, the hiring of non-EU candidates has been severely hindered by a recent government-mandated increase in the minimum salary threshold required for sponsorship.

What giles676 wrote on Reddit “I’ve been in Ireland for some time now and studied at the University of Galway. I graduated in 2025 with a Master’s in Computer Science. Out of a batch of around 130 graduates, only about 15 managed to secure jobs in tech. The rest are working in supermarkets, restaurants, bars, and other non-tech roles.”

“I was able to get a job only because I had nearly five years of prior experience, having worked in London and Dubai before coming here for my master’s. Even then, my role is not visa-sponsored. To my knowledge, none of the 15 graduates who found tech jobs have visa sponsorship either. More than 500 graduates from the same program across previous years have already been forced to return to India after their visas expired. Many of them are still unable to repay their education loans.”

“Recently, the Irish government increased the minimum salary threshold required for visa sponsorship, which has made employers even more reluctant to hire non-EU candidates.”

“The situation is extremely difficult. If you are coming here after taking a student loan, you are at a very high risk of defaulting. If your parents are co-sponsors, you may be putting their financial security at risk during their retirement years.”

“Realistically, over 95% of non-EU graduates are forced to leave Ireland within three years. Please think very carefully before making this decision. Stay in India.”

Here are some reactions to the post – “In before the clown crowd comes in and accuses you of gate keeping with stupid comments like those are not bad odds I'll be one of the 15 ... You haven't even spoken about the housing crisis in Ireland which I've read about previously as well (sic).”

– “Unfortunately you will be accused of gate keeping like me when I made similar thread last week about Ireland. I work in FAANG and our HR department are AI scanning resumes /applications and Indian names /Indian graduates are automatically rejected now (sic).”

– “The housing situation is terrible and the economy is heavily dependent on foreign companies around 61% of revenue coming from overseas companies that have set up their hqs and pharmaceutical units there. Recent trade issues have affected them (sic).”