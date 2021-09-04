New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has joined hands with Amity University to roll out a niche defence technology course to augment human resource pool in the sector and create talent to build startups.

“India needs to develop its ecosystem for defense research and have launched several schemes to fund start-ups. Students after completion of this program can make their own R&D startup (As well). The aim is to fight the next war with our weapons," said H.B Srivastava, director general-technology management, DRDO, which is the premier R&D wing of the defence ministry.

Both the organisations said the program is being jointly launched for “generating the talent pool… required in defence sector".

India is striving to augment self-reliance in defence technology including missiles, fighter aircraft, drones, naval systems, combat vehicles, radars, sonars, higher energy materials and directed energy systems etc.

Besides the R&D endeavors, manufacturing in defence sector is getting a boost with the announcement of two different corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The government's call for self-reliance in defence sector will require a large number of highly skilled engineers and technologists, the organisations claimed.

The programme will focus on six subjects of specializations -- Combat Vehicle Engineering, Aerospace Technology , Communication Systems and Sensors, High Energy Materials Technology , Naval Technology and Directed Energy Technology.

The course shall offer an opportunity to students to conduct projects at DRDO laboratories, defence PSUs and private industries for creating job-ready defence technology professionals.

Ashok K Chauhan, founder president of Amity Education Group, announced “50% scholarship for all students" of the M.Tech Defense Technology program at all Amity campuses.

