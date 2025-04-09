DRDO GTRE Recruitment 2025: Applications open for apprentice positions; check vacancy, eligibility here

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Gas Turbine Research Establishment has announced openings for Apprentice posITIons.Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official NATS website at nats.education.gov.in.
Graduate Apprentice Trainees – Non-Engineering: 30 posts
Diploma Apprentice Trainees: 20 posts
ITI Apprentice Trainees: 25 posts
Graduate Apprentice Trainees – Engineering: 75 posts
Candidates can also submit offline applications in the prescribed format, along with relevant documents, or send a scanned copy via email to hrd.gtre@gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill 150 positions in total. Registration will open on April 9 and close on May 8, 2025, with the first list of shortlisted candidates to be released on May 23, 2025.
The age limit for applicants should be between 18 and 27 years. (The upper age limit for Reserved Categories and Persons with Disabilities [PWD] will be following the current Government of India rules.)
The offline applications should be sent to the following address:
The Director,
Gas Turbine Research Establishment,
DRDO, Ministry of Defence,
Post Box No. 9302,
CV Raman Nagar,
BENGALURU - 560 093.
For more details, candidates can visit the official DRDO website.
