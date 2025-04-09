DRDO GTRE Recruitment 2025: Applications open for apprentice positions; check vacancy, eligibility here

The DRDO Gas Turbine Research Establishment is hiring 150 apprentices in various categories. Applications open on April 9 and close on May 8, 2025. 

Updated9 Apr 2025, 02:11 PM IST
Candidates can also submit offline applications in the prescribed format, along with relevant documents.
Candidates can also submit offline applications in the prescribed format, along with relevant documents.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Gas Turbine Research Establishment has announced openings for Apprentice posITIons.Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official NATS website at nats.education.gov.in.

DRDO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice Trainees – Non-Engineering: 30 posts

Diploma Apprentice Trainees: 20 posts

ITI Apprentice Trainees: 25 posts

Graduate Apprentice Trainees – Engineering: 75 posts

Candidates can also submit offline applications in the prescribed format, along with relevant documents, or send a scanned copy via email to hrd.gtre@gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 150 positions in total. Registration will open on April 9 and close on May 8, 2025, with the first list of shortlisted candidates to be released on May 23, 2025.

Eligibility criteria

The age limit for applicants should be between 18 and 27 years. (The upper age limit for Reserved Categories and Persons with Disabilities [PWD] will be following the current Government of India rules.)

Candidates may also submit offline applications in the attached format along with relevant documents or send a scanned copy via email to hrd.gtre@gov.in.

The offline applications should be sent to the following address:

The Director,

Gas Turbine Research Establishment,

DRDO, Ministry of Defence,

Post Box No. 9302,

CV Raman Nagar,

BENGALURU - 560 093.

For more details, candidates can visit the official DRDO website.

First Published:9 Apr 2025, 02:08 PM IST
