OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >DST grants 100 crore for cognitive computing hub at IIIT-Delhi

New Delhi: The department of science and technology (DST) has funded 100 crore for establishing a cognitive computing hub at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT), Delhi.

"The National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) being implemented by the Department of Science & Technology (DST) is creating a seamless ecosystem for CPS technologies including basic and applied knowledge generation, human resources, technologies, startups and industry connect. iHUB Anubhuti at IIIT-Delhi will build a strong tripartite collaboration between industries, academia and government agencies and become both an aggregator as well as a custodian of the roadmap in its areas of Cognitive Computing & Social Sensing," said Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, DST.

The hub has been set up to create a collaboration between industries, academic institutions, and government agencies to innovate and develop data-driven cognitive computing solutions. It aims to provide these solutions to four main sectors -- health, law enforcement & security, education, and environmental sustainability.

"IIIT-Delhi has always believed in creating and nurturing the spirit of innovation among its faculty and students and playing a leadership role in the region. The Institute has set up iHub Anubhuti, a Technology Innovation Hub (TiH), under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems supported by DST. The TiH intends to establish itself as a hub of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the area of Cognitive Computing and Social Sensing and also build a nationwide shared facility for public research and commercialization," said Ranjan Bose, director IIIT-Delhi and principal investigator at iHub Anubhuti-IIITD Foundation.

The hub will also nurture start-ups that were born out of TiH projects. With a focused approach to drive research and innovation, the project aims to encourage entrepreneurship and in turn yield results on a national scale.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout