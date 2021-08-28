Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Education >News >DST grants 100 crore for cognitive computing hub at IIIT-Delhi

DST grants 100 crore for cognitive computing hub at IIIT-Delhi

IIIT Delhi has set up iHub Anubhuti, a Technology Innovation Hub (TiH), under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems supported by DST.
1 min read . 03:56 PM IST Livemint

  • The hub has been set up to create a collaboration between industries, academic institutions, and government agencies to innovate and develop data-driven cognitive computing solutions

New Delhi: The department of science and technology (DST) has funded 100 crore for establishing a cognitive computing hub at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT), Delhi.

"The National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) being implemented by the Department of Science & Technology (DST) is creating a seamless ecosystem for CPS technologies including basic and applied knowledge generation, human resources, technologies, startups and industry connect. iHUB Anubhuti at IIIT-Delhi will build a strong tripartite collaboration between industries, academia and government agencies and become both an aggregator as well as a custodian of the roadmap in its areas of Cognitive Computing & Social Sensing," said Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, DST.

The hub has been set up to create a collaboration between industries, academic institutions, and government agencies to innovate and develop data-driven cognitive computing solutions. It aims to provide these solutions to four main sectors -- health, law enforcement & security, education, and environmental sustainability.

"IIIT-Delhi has always believed in creating and nurturing the spirit of innovation among its faculty and students and playing a leadership role in the region. The Institute has set up iHub Anubhuti, a Technology Innovation Hub (TiH), under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems supported by DST. The TiH intends to establish itself as a hub of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the area of Cognitive Computing and Social Sensing and also build a nationwide shared facility for public research and commercialization," said Ranjan Bose, director IIIT-Delhi and principal investigator at iHub Anubhuti-IIITD Foundation.

The hub will also nurture start-ups that were born out of TiH projects. With a focused approach to drive research and innovation, the project aims to encourage entrepreneurship and in turn yield results on a national scale.

