DST grants 100 crore for cognitive computing hub at IIIT-Delhi

"IIIT-Delhi has always believed in creating and nurturing the spirit of innovation among its faculty and students and playing a leadership role in the region. The Institute has set up iHub Anubhuti, a Technology Innovation Hub (TiH), under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems supported by DST. The TiH intends to establish itself as a hub of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the area of Cognitive Computing and Social Sensing and also build a nationwide shared facility for public research and commercialization," said Ranjan Bose, director IIIT-Delhi and principal investigator at iHub Anubhuti-IIITD Foundation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}