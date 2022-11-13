DU 3rd merit list for undergraduate courses out today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU 3rd merit list for undergraduate courses out today at admission.uod.ac.in1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
As per the revised schedule for round 3, candidates have to accept the allocated seat from November 14 to November 15, 2022
Today, November 13, the University of Delhi will release the third merit list for undergraduate admission.
At or after 5 p.m., the list will be made available on the DU admission portal, admission.uod.ac.in. To see where they stand with their allotment, candidates must sign in to the portal.
From November 14 to November 16, 2022, colleges can verify and accept online applications. The admission fees can be paid online until November 17, 2022.
The window for seat upgradation will open on November 18 and close on November 19, 2022.
All supernumerary quotas, including ECA, sports, CW, and KM, will be admitted during the third CSAS round in addition to regular admissions.
The previous schedule stated that the third merit list would be released on November 10, 2022; however, this date was postponed, and a new list was released for the third round of admissions.