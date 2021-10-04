The Delhi University will commence admissions from 10 am today under the first cut-off list and the process is completely online this year. The university announced the first cut-off list on October 1. The admission process will start today will go on till October 6.

Nearly 70,000 seats are up for grabs with eight colleges pegging cent per cent cut-offs for 10 courses.

DU Admission 2021: Guidelines for applying online

1) According to the guidelines, the candidate is allowed to choose only one programme in a college during a particular cutoff, and selecting multiple programmes and colleges in a particular cutoff is not permitted.

2) "No physical visit is required to colleges/university during the admission process," the guidelines state.

3) On receiving the application, the colleges verify it along with the uploaded documents to approve or decline the candidature.

4) "In case of lack of necessary documents, the candidate will be contacted on their registered email id/phone by the respective college so that the same may be provided directly to the college. All colleges will designate an email-id for receiving documents/clarifications from the candidates. In case the candidate does not respond, or where documents remain insufficient till the specified date/time, the candidature will be rejected by citing the reason," according to the guidelines.

5) The uploaded documents will be verified physically by colleges within the stipulated time period as and when notified by the university.

Documents required

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet.

Board exam certificate

Conduct certificate

Category certificate

Migration and transfer certificate

Two passport size self-attested photographs.

For more information on admission, students can visit the official website, at du.ac.in.

DU Admission 2021: How to apply

1) Check DU first cut-off list 2021 and then select the applicable colleges as per your marks.

2) Visit the affiliated college’s website and select the course as per your preference.

3) Go to the ‘Registration’ link available on the homepage and click on it.

4) Fill in the required details

5) Upload the required documents.

6) Pay the fees

7) Click on submit

8) You can take a print of the submitted application form.

