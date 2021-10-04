Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >DU Admission 2021 begins online today. How to apply and list of documents

DU Admission 2021 begins online today. How to apply and list of documents

Premium
DU Admissions 2021: The registration for various undergraduate courses will begin today on the official site of DU on du.ac.in.
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

DU Admission 2021: Nearly 70,000 seats are up for grabs

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Delhi University will commence admissions from 10 am today under the first cut-off list and the process is completely online this year. The university announced the first cut-off list on October 1. The admission process will start today will go on till October 6.

The Delhi University will commence admissions from 10 am today under the first cut-off list and the process is completely online this year. The university announced the first cut-off list on October 1. The admission process will start today will go on till October 6.

Nearly 70,000 seats are up for grabs with eight colleges pegging cent per cent cut-offs for 10 courses.

Nearly 70,000 seats are up for grabs with eight colleges pegging cent per cent cut-offs for 10 courses.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

DU Admission 2021: Guidelines for applying online

1) According to the guidelines, the candidate is allowed to choose only one programme in a college during a particular cutoff, and selecting multiple programmes and colleges in a particular cutoff is not permitted.

2) "No physical visit is required to colleges/university during the admission process," the guidelines state.

3) On receiving the application, the colleges verify it along with the uploaded documents to approve or decline the candidature. 

4) "In case of lack of necessary documents, the candidate will be contacted on their registered email id/phone by the respective college so that the same may be provided directly to the college. All colleges will designate an email-id for receiving documents/clarifications from the candidates. In case the candidate does not respond, or where documents remain insufficient till the specified date/time, the candidature will be rejected by citing the reason," according to the guidelines.

5) The uploaded documents will be verified physically by colleges within the stipulated time period as and when notified by the university.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Punjab Police scraps exam for recruitment of Sub-Inspec ...

Premium

Delhi University admissions to start on Monday under fi ...

Premium

100% cut-off for some DU colleges: Experts question Boa ...

Premium

School boards ask for federal help as tensions rise ove ...

Documents required

  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheet.
  • Board exam certificate
  • Conduct certificate
  • Category certificate
  • Migration and transfer certificate
  • Two passport size self-attested photographs. 

For more information on admission, students can visit the official website, at du.ac.in.

DU Admission 2021: How to apply

1) Check DU first cut-off list 2021 and then select the applicable colleges as per your marks.

2) Visit the affiliated college’s website and select the course as per your preference.

3) Go to the ‘Registration’ link available on the homepage and click on it.

4) Fill in the required details

5) Upload the required documents.

6) Pay the fees

7) Click on submit

8) You can take a print of the submitted application form.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!