Updated: 29 Sep 2021, 09:38 AM IST
DU Admission 2021: The colleges will declare their first cut-off list on October 1 and admissions will start from October 4 at 10 am
New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) which will release the first cut-off list on October 1 is expected to have higher cut-offs than last year. Over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams this time.
A college principal, requesting anonymity, said he is analysing the data and the cut-offs are going to be higher than last year, PTI reported
"We won't have 100 per cent cut-offs. The cut-offs will be slightly calibrated than last time. The cut-offs will be close to 100 but we will be realistic with them," Miranda House principal Dr Bijaylaxmi Nanda said
Last year, Lady Shri Ram College had a 100 per cent cut-off for three courses.
St Stephen's cut-offs, which were released, were more or less on similar lines, on the scores of last year.
Nearly 70,000 seats under various courses are up for grabs and the admission process is online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The colleges will declare their first cut-off list on October 1 and admissions will start from October 4 at 10 am and will go on till October 6 at 11.59 pm, the varsity had earlier said.
The second cut-off will be declared on October 9, with admissions starting from October 11 at 10 am and ending on October 13 at 11.59 pm.
The Delhi University (DU) said that admissions under the second list will be approved by 5 pm on October 14 and the last day of payment will be October 15 by 5 pm.