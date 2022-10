The University of Delhi (DU) has started the second round of admission on Wednesday, October 26. But there are hardly any unreserved seats are vacant in DU's popular arts and commerce programs in the prominent colleges.

More than 36% of the 59,100 candidates who secured admission in Delhi University's first round of seat allocations have applied for an upgrade to their higher 'program college combination' preference as of Wednesday evening. Of these, 21,312 candidates have opted for an upgrade, according to official data available on DU website.

The university has opened a two-day window from Wednesday allowing those who gained admission in undergraduate courses to upgrade to their higher 'program college combination' preference.

The upgrade option will not be available for those who have been allocated their first preference of course and college, the official said. There are over 6,500 candidates who have been allocated their first preference of course and college.

A candidate who opts for 'upgrade' can also reorder the program college combinations that were higher in preference than the allocated one. The varsity on Wednesday published a list of vacant seats.

According to the data, most of the seats in popular colleges in Delhi University's North Campus like Hindu and Miranda House are already filled up, while only one to two seats will be available for candidates in the second round of seat allocation in many of the courses.

Here are some of the popular courses and seats vacant in DU's prominent colleges:

1) B.com (Hons)

Bhim Rao Ambedkar College: 13

PGDAV College (Evening): 11

Acharya Narendra Dev College: 8

Motilal Nehru College (Evening): 6

Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 6

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening): 6

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: 6

Bharati Collehe: 5

Mata Sundri College: 5

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening): 5

2) BA(Hons) Economics

Satyawati College (Evening): 4

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening): 2

Bhim Rao Ambedkar College: 2

Shyam Lal College (Evening): 1

3) BA(Hons) English

Lakshmi Bai College: 7

Kalindi College: 6

Dyal Singh College (Evening): 6

Swami Shraddhanand College: 5

Ramanujan College: 5

Bharati College: 5

Mata Sundri College: 4

Kamala Nehru College: 1

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce: 1

College of Vocational Studies: 1

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 3

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening): 2

4) BA(Hons) Political Science

Bharati College: 4

Bhagini Nivedita College: 3

Mata Sundri College: 3

Motilal Nehru College (Evening): 3

PGDAV College (Evening) : 3

PGDAV: 2

Deshbandhu College: 2

Vivekananda College: 1

Candidates can also check the complete list of vacant seats, Common Seat Allocation System Round II, in all the courses offered by DU colleges on its official website---admission.uod.ac.in.

(With PTI inputs)