DU Admission 2022: CSAS Round 1 fee payment deadline not today, Check new dates

The last date for fee payment for admission to Delhi University's undergraduate programs following the first round of seat allocation has been extended by a day, that is, October 25. Earlier, the deadline for online payment of the admission fee was October 24.
The last date for fee payment for admission to Delhi University's undergraduate programs following the first round of seat allocation has been extended by a day, that is, October 25. Earlier, the deadline for online payment of the admission fee was October 24.
In a notification as quoted by news agency PTI, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said, "On the request of candidates, and considering the Diwali festivities, the last date for payment of fees by the candidates has been extended to 02 pm, Tuesday, October 25, 2022."
In a notification as quoted by news agency PTI, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said, "On the request of candidates, and considering the Diwali festivities, the last date for payment of fees by the candidates has been extended to 02 pm, Tuesday, October 25, 2022."
The varsity has said that candidates who fail to pay the admission fees by Tuesday will not be able to participate in any subsequent Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds.
The varsity has said that candidates who fail to pay the admission fees by Tuesday will not be able to participate in any subsequent Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds.
"Only the candidates who will pay the admission fees of CSAS Round–I will get the option of the upgrade," the notification further read.
"Only the candidates who will pay the admission fees of CSAS Round–I will get the option of the upgrade," the notification further read.
More than 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course allotted to them in Delhi University's first round of allocations. The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164.
More than 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course allotted to them in Delhi University's first round of allocations. The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164.
The Delhi University (DU) had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process for undergraduate programs.
The Delhi University (DU) had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process for undergraduate programs.
However, only around 24,000 have submitted their fees till Saturday 8 pm, he told PTI, adding that the vacant seats will be displayed on Wednesday, October 26.
However, only around 24,000 have submitted their fees till Saturday 8 pm, he told PTI, adding that the vacant seats will be displayed on Wednesday, October 26.
"Subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round–I can opt for 'Upgrade' and re-order their higher preferences from 10 am, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to 04:59 pm, Thursday, October 27, 2022," the university said.
"Subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round–I can opt for 'Upgrade' and re-order their higher preferences from 10 am, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to 04:59 pm, Thursday, October 27, 2022," the university said.
At Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.
At Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.
Till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.
Till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.
Catch all the Education News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.