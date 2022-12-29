The University of Delhi (DU) on Wednesday declared the list of vacant seats across colleges as part of its last le of undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2022-23 under a special spot round, according to the news agency PTI.

So far, the varsity has filled 65,000 of its total 70,000 seats across various colleges, said Registrar Vikas Gupta in an official statement. He added that this would be the last and final round of undergraduate admissions for certain shortlisted colleges.

"Candidates who had applied for CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) - 2022 and are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round can participate," Gupta said as quoted by PTI.

The second special spot admission round was announced days after the conclusion of the first one. However, candidates who were offered a seat in any spot round will not be able to participate in the second special spot admission round, he said.

"On the announcement of this round, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions," he added.

Candidates can check the complete list of vacant seats on the official website of DU---du.ac.in.

To be considered for the round, the candidates will have to opt for 'Special Spot - II' on the website dashboard. The application process, which opened on Wednesday, will culminate on Thursday.

The university has announced that the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the current academic session will conclude on Saturday.

DU's admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases – application process, preference filling and seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) instead of their Class 12 marks.

(With PTI inputs)