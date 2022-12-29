DU Admission 2022: Final list of vacant seats out, Check direct link here1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 06:03 AM IST
DU Admission 2022: The varsity has filled 65,000 of its total 70,000 seats across various colleges.
DU Admission 2022: The varsity has filled 65,000 of its total 70,000 seats across various colleges.
The University of Delhi (DU) on Wednesday declared the list of vacant seats across colleges as part of its last le of undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2022-23 under a special spot round, according to the news agency PTI.