DU admission 2022: More than 2 lakh aspirants registered on CSAS portal

Delhi University has received 217,000 applications for undergraduate programmes this academic session, down by nearly 70,000 as compared to the last year. Unlike previous years, when admission was based on cutoffs, this year, the university is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of their Class 12 marks.
Last year, the university saw more than 2.87 lakh registrations, while in 2020, 3.53 lakh aspirants applied for undergraduate programmes at the university.
According to data provided by the Delhi University, as many as 2,17,653 aspirants have registered for its undergraduate courses till Thursday, the last day for applying.
"Out of this, more than 1.5 lakh have marked their college and course preferences," Dean of Admissions Professor Haneet Gandhi told PTI. On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy CSAS.
Admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.
The admissions are open for 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.
The registration for DU admission closed on Thursday evening, the official said.
The CSAS portal has also auto-locked preferences indicated by undergraduate aspirants on Thursday at 5 pm. Gandhi informed that more than 1.5 lakh students have selected their college-course preferences, which is around 67,000 less than the total registration.
Before the announcement of the first seat allocation list, the university said it will release a 'Simulated List' on Friday through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission to a programme in a college.
After the declaration of the 'Simulated List', two more days will also be provided to the candidates to reorder their preferences.
"The students will get a two-day window during which they can fill up their preferences. Students who have not registered their preferences will be able to select during these two days," Gandhi said
