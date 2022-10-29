DU Admission 2022: Second seat allocation list tomorrow, check timings here

The University of Delhi (DU) will announce the second seat allocation list for admission to undergraduate programs tomorrow, Sunday, October 30, an official said. The allotted seats for candidates in the second round will be open for two days, that is, till November 1.
A total of 59,100 candidates secured admission in Delhi University's first round of seat allocations. After this, the varsity displayed the list of vacant seats for the second round on its official website---admission.uod.ac.in.
Candidates were given two days window to opt for an upgrade and reorder their preferences. Around 60% of them have opted for an upgrade to their higher 'program college combination' preference, the university official told PTI, adding that more than 25% of 59,100 candidates have frozen their seats.
"Based on the availability of the seats, the university will declare CSAS Round-II on 05:00 P.M. Sunday, October 30, 2022. For the Second Round of allocations, the candidates should accept the allocated seat from 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 31, 2022, to 04:59 P.M. Tuesday, November 01," he told PTI.
In the first round, the university allocated 80,164 seats across various categories.
The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST, and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164. Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, accepted the college and course allotted to them.
The university had announced that in the first round of seat allotment, each course in every college will keep 20% extra seats for candidates from the unreserved categories -- OBC-NCL and EWS -- and also 30% in SC, ST, and PWBD reserved categories.
At Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centers are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.
Till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.
