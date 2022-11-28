DU Admission 2022: Vacant seat list for Spot Round II today, Check link here

DU Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will begin its second round of spot admissions after bringing out a list of vacant seats today, Monday, November 28. Candidates will be given a two-day window 'Tuesday and Wednesday' to apply for it.
The seat allocation list will be released on December 2. The candidates will be given a couple of days to accept the seats, and they will have to pay fees by December 6.
In an official statement, the varsity said, "To be considered for spot round II, the candidates will have to opt for 'Spot Admission-II' through his/her dashboard."
Simultaneously, the university will also open a window for CW (under armed forces) and Kashmiri migrant candidates, selected under the supernumerary quota, to upgrade to their preferred course.
Seats of candidates who have already been admitted to various courses in the previous selection rounds will be auto-locked on Monday and they will not be allowed to withdraw the admissions, PTI reported.
Candidates can visit the official website of Delhi University to check the list of vacant seats in Spot Round II---du.ac.in.
Meanwhile, the spot admission round I concluded on Sunday, November 27. At least 8,680 students were allotted seats in this round. They are not eligible to participate in the second spot admission round, the varsity said.
As of Friday, 6,953 candidates had accepted the seats allotted to them.
DU's admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases – application process, preference filling and seat allotment-cum-admission.
This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) instead of their Class 12 marks.
