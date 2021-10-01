DU admission 221: JMC, Hansraj College peg cut off at 100% for some courses

The cut-off for students who will include the subject in their best of four subjects (BFS) marks is 99 per cent. Last year, the cut-off for Psychology (Hons) was 99.5 per cent if the subject was not included in BFS or if a student had scored less than 85 per cent in the subject, while for the others it was 98.5 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}