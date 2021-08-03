More than 64,000 aspirants have registered on Delhi University's admission portal in less than 24 hours, as per the official data.

DU will be hosting a webinar tomorrow for aspirants to give them an overview of undergraduate admissions. Around 70,000 seats are up for grabs.

Delhi University's admission portal for undergraduate courses went live on Monday at 8 pm. Within a couple of hours, 8,087 registrations were made on the portal.

According to the official data, 64,994 candidates registered on the admission portal till 5 pm and by 8 pm, 70,000 registrations were done.

As many as 76,160 aspirants have till now registered for postgraduate courses while 10,835 aspirants have registered for MPhil and PhD courses till now.

The registration for postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses commenced on July 26.

The registrations will be on till August end.

According to officials, 64 per cent people accessed the admission site using mobile, while 32 per cent have logged in using their desktop and the rest used it through tablet.

