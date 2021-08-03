Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >DU admission: Over 64,000 aspirants register on portal in less than 24 hours

DU admission: Over 64,000 aspirants register on portal in less than 24 hours

Premium
The registration for postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses commenced on July 26.
1 min read . 10:16 PM IST Livemint

  • As many as 76,160 aspirants have till now registered for postgraduate courses while 10,835 aspirants have registered for MPhil and PhD courses till now

More than 64,000 aspirants have registered on Delhi University's admission portal in less than 24 hours, as per the official data.

More than 64,000 aspirants have registered on Delhi University's admission portal in less than 24 hours, as per the official data.

DU will be hosting a webinar tomorrow for aspirants to give them an overview of undergraduate admissions. Around 70,000 seats are up for grabs.

DU will be hosting a webinar tomorrow for aspirants to give them an overview of undergraduate admissions. Around 70,000 seats are up for grabs.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Delhi University's admission portal for undergraduate courses went live on Monday at 8 pm. Within a couple of hours, 8,087 registrations were made on the portal.

According to the official data, 64,994 candidates registered on the admission portal till 5 pm and by 8 pm, 70,000 registrations were done.

As many as 76,160 aspirants have till now registered for postgraduate courses while 10,835 aspirants have registered for MPhil and PhD courses till now.

The registration for postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses commenced on July 26.

The registrations will be on till August end.

According to officials, 64 per cent people accessed the admission site using mobile, while 32 per cent have logged in using their desktop and the rest used it through tablet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!