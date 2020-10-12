New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) today began its first fully online admission process for undergraduate courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the admission process is completely being held online and the university has advised students not to visit colleges in person. The university had announced its first cut-off list on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the cut-offs for three honours courses at 100 per cent.

Here is a step-by-step guide to apply online at du.ac.in

1) Login to the UG portal

The candidates will have to visit du.ac.in and log in on their UG- admission portal using the ID generated during registration. After successful login you will be able to see your Dashboard.

2) Update Academic Section

There will be two tabs on your dashboard: Admissions open for 1st Cut-off and Update Academic Details.

In case you wish to update your marks or upload your mark-sheet you can do so by clicking on Update Academic Section.

The academic details can be updated by clicking the update tab. In case you had selected OTHER it will show in red and you can select your main subject.

You can upload your mark-sheet again in this section

3) Check your Eligibility

Check the cut-offs and your eligibility very carefully.

You can check the cutoff by clicking the Tab “Cutoff" and selecting the College and Course from the dropdown list

Your dashboard will show you a suggestive best 3/4 calculator. You are advised to also recheck the calculations manually, keeping in consideration the eligibility criterion mentioned in the Bulletin of Information.

Check if your marks in best 3/ 4 subjects are as per the eligibility criteria. Remember, rounding off of marks/percentage is not allowed.

4) Applying for Admission

After verifying the Cutoff for the Course in a College, go to the tab “Apply now" and click on it.

Once you click on the Apply Now tab you will not be allowed to update the academic section.

Select the Course and College

Remember, you will be allowed to choose only one course in one College provided you satisfy the cut-off of the respective college for the selected courses.

Multiple simultaneous admissions are not permitted.

You may check the status of your application at any time

5) Payment of Fees

If you meet the required eligibility and if the College finds your documents in order, the College will “Approve" your admission. After the approval is done by the College you are required to pay the fee through your dashboard.

Once the payment is successfully done you will receive a confirmation email.

However, if the documents uploaded by you are not legible/wrong/incomplete then the reason for the same shall be updated on your dashboard. You are advised to contact the respective college through the email (as mentioned on the College website).

Over 3.54 applicants had applied to the university for gaining admission to nearly 70,000 seats available in DU.

