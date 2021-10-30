The Delhi University (DU) on Saturday released the fourth cut-off list even as unreserved category seats in some sought-after colleges have already been filled in.

The varsity said that a total of 63,504 students have secured admission by paying their fees so far.

At the Hansraj College, BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) History and BCom (Honours) courses are still open for admission, while most of the other courses are closed for the unreserved category.

The Hindu College had closed admissions to BA (Honours) Philosophy after the first cut-off list but it was opened under the special list with a cut-off of 97.75%. The minimum marks required for admission has come down by 0.25%.

Admission to all other courses at the college has been closed.

At the Kirori Mal College, BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) History and BA (Honours) English and BCom (Honours) courses are still open for admission.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce has closed the admission process for BCom (Honours) and Economics (Honours) for general category aspirants.

The first cut-off list was declared on 1 October while the second one came out on 11 October. The third cut-off list was released on 18 October.

The university had released a special cut-off list earlier this week for candidates who were eligible for admission under the lists announced earlier but did not apply for various reasons.

Under the special list, some courses in prominent colleges that were closed after previous rounds had reopened, thereby offering an opportunity to those who did not apply then to grab a seat now.

DU also released the first cut-off list for admission to the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) on Friday.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degrees from Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends.

Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board.

Jesus and Mary College has pegged the cut-off at 87% for BCom while Maitreyi College has kept it at 83 per cent and Hansraj College at 86% for the general category.

The minimum marks required for getting admission to BA Programme (Economics Political Science) are 86% for Jesus and Mary College and Miranda House, respectively.

