DU admissions 2021: Fourth cut-off list released. Details here

At the Hansraj College, BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) History and BCom (Honours) courses are still open for admission, while most of the other courses are closed for the unreserved category.
The Hindu College had closed admissions to BA (Honours) Philosophy after the first cut-off list but it was opened under the special list with a cut-off of 97.75%. The minimum marks required for admission has come down by 0.25%.
Admission to all other courses at the college has been closed.
At the Kirori Mal College, BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) History and BA (Honours) English and BCom (Honours) courses are still open for admission.
The Shri Ram College of Commerce has closed the admission process for BCom (Honours) and Economics (Honours) for general category aspirants.
The first cut-off list was declared on 1 October while the second one came out on 11 October. The third cut-off list was released on 18 October.