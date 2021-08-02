The Delhi University will commence the registration process of nearly 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses from today onwards. The registration for various undergraduate courses will begin today on the official site of DU on du.ac.in. The last date of registration will be August 31. According to university officials, the admission portal is likely to go live by 3 pm today.

As the portal for postgraduate admissions, this will also be interactive and have an Artificial Intelligence-enabled chatbot to solve the queries of the students. Like last year, the admission process will be completely online and students won't be required to visit the university for any formalities. Even this year, students will not have to choose their course or college while filling the form, like last year.

DU Admissions 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.

• Click on the Admission link available on the home page.

• Enter the registration details and click on submit.

• Login to the account and select the course and make the payment of the application fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Separate forms for St Stephen's and Jesus and Mary

For colleges like St Stephen's and Jesus and Mary, they will have to fill separate forms for the respective colleges but only after they have filled the common form for the university.

DU first cut-off list

The first cut-off list is likely to be announced between September 7-10, according to officials. This year, the cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent this year in CBSE Class 12 Boards.









