The Delhi University will release a special cut-off list to fill vacant seats in several colleges on Wednesday, said officials.

The university had sought data of vacant seats from the colleges on Saturday.

However, according to news agency PTI, some colleges have not yet sent the data. They have been given the option to send in the numbers by 1 pm on Wednesday.

Candidates who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in any of the colleges of the university during the preceding cut-offs and were, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the cut-offs and special drive-I, may be considered for admission under the special drive-II, provided seats are available in the said category, according to the guidelines.

The candidates can apply under the second special drive on 25 and 26 November after colleges release the merit list on their website. They will have time from 27 November till 5 pm on 30 November to make payments.

"There will be no movement allowed during the special drive. Candidates who are already admitted in any program college of the University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special drive. Hence, cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the special drive," the university said.

In case the number of candidates applying for a particular programme in a college is more than the number of seats available, colleges will make a merit list as per the best of four/three required for the programme.

The college will approve the candidature only on the basis of merit and availability of seats. The list of approved candidates will be uploaded on the respective college website, stated the guidelines.

According to Manish Kansal, admission convener at Hindu College, there are hardly eight to 10 vacant seats at the college.

Rajesh Dwivedi, the admission convener at Aryabhatta College, said the decline in the minimum required marks will be in the range of four to five per cent.

"There is no fear in reducing the cut-offs since there is no danger of over-admissions. If there are four vacant seats, we can admit four students and in case there are more applicants, we will take out a merit list. The final decision will be taken on Wednesday on the decline," he added.

In case of a tie for a seat, the candidate with a higher percentage of marks (aggregate of best five subjects including one language) in the qualifying examination will be considered first for admission.

The candidate with the earlier date of birth (as mentioned in Class 10 certificate) will be considered for admission, in case of a tie.

Before this, Delhi University had announced a cut-off under a special drive on November 13. The university had not shared the admission data for the list.

Till the fifth cut-off, 74,667 students had secured admission. The colleges will release a merit list and approve candidates on the basis of vacant seats.

The new academic session for the first-year students has already commenced on 22 November.

With inputs from agencies.

