DU Admission 2022: First seat allocation list not today | Check new date here

The University of Delhi (DU) has postponed the process of seat allocation process in its colleges by one day, officials said, adding that the first list will now be announced on Wednesday, October 19.
The wait is not over yet! Students seeking admission in Delhi University need to hold back for one more day as the varsity has deferred the admission process in undergraduate courses by a day.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The wait is not over yet! Students seeking admission in Delhi University need to hold back for one more day as the varsity has deferred the admission process in undergraduate courses by a day.
The University of Delhi (DU) has postponed the process of seat allocation process in its colleges by one day, officials said, adding that the first list will now be announced on Wednesday, October 19. Earlier, it was scheduled to be issued today, October 18.
The University of Delhi (DU) has postponed the process of seat allocation process in its colleges by one day, officials said, adding that the first list will now be announced on Wednesday, October 19. Earlier, it was scheduled to be issued today, October 18.
"The varsity (DU) will now issue the first seat allocation list on Wednesday," an official told PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The varsity (DU) will now issue the first seat allocation list on Wednesday," an official told PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This development came as the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by St Stephen's College, one of the colleges under DU, against a Delhi High Court order on admissions on Wednesday.
This development came as the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by St Stephen's College, one of the colleges under DU, against a Delhi High Court order on admissions on Wednesday.
The high court has asked the college to follow the admission policy formulated by DU, according to which 100 percent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses, as per PTI reports.
The high court has asked the college to follow the admission policy formulated by DU, according to which 100 percent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses, as per PTI reports.
However, St Stephen's College wants to give only 85 percent weightage to CUET and 15 percent to interviews for admitting students across categories.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, St Stephen's College wants to give only 85 percent weightage to CUET and 15 percent to interviews for admitting students across categories.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
DU began admissions for over 70,000 seats last month. The university has received 217,000 applications for undergraduate programmes this academic session, down by nearly 70,000 as compared to the last year.
DU began admissions for over 70,000 seats last month. The university has received 217,000 applications for undergraduate programmes this academic session, down by nearly 70,000 as compared to the last year.
Last year, the university saw more than 2.87 lakh registrations, while in 2020, 3.53 lakh aspirants applied for undergraduate programmes at the university.
This year, the university is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy called Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This year, the university is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy called Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the application form, selection of programs and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.
Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the application form, selection of programs and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.