DU Admissions 2022: Last date to register extended, Check details here

The admission process, which began on 12 September, is being conducted in three phases: The first phase is to apply to the university, the second phase is preference filling and the third phase is seat allotment-cum-admission.
The University of Delhi has announced the schedule for DU Admissions 2022 Phase 3 which is expected to commence from October 18, 2022. The University has declared that the first seat allocation list will be declared on 18 October, second list on 25 October and third list on 4 November.
The University of Delhi has announced the schedule for DU Admissions 2022 Phase 3 which is expected to commence from October 18, 2022. The University has declared that the first seat allocation list will be declared on 18 October, second list on 25 October and third list on 4 November.
To give applicants the opportunity to select their preferred programme and college combination, the university had started the second phase of the undergraduate admissions process on 26 September.
DU has extended the admission registration date and date for choosing college- course preferences for UG courses from 10 to 12 October. Candidates can now apply for admissions in various courses till 4.59 pm tomorrow, October 12, 2022.
DU Merit List Phase 3 schedule: Important dates
-Last date to apply on CSAS portal: October 12, 2022 till 4:59 pm
-DU Simulated list: October 14, 2022 at 5 pm
-Edit window for Simulated list: October 14 to 16, 2022 till 4:59 pm
-DU Spot Allocation list: November 22, 2022 at 5 pm
Last week, the university had added a new tab on its admission website to provide real-time instantaneous data and information of the programmes and college preferences that the candidates are opting for.
It has also stated that the seats for candidates from Sports, ECA, CW and other supernumerary quotas will be taken into consideration at the time of the third merit list for DU Admissions 2022. The admissions will be done on the basis of the scores these students get for their certificate, trials and CUET UG Result for Sports and ECA candidates.
