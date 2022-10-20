The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the first list of seat allocations with the names of over 80,000 candidates for admission to various undergraduate courses on Wednesday. Of these 80,000 candidates, nearly 50,000 candidates have accepted the seats allocated to them till 10 am on Thursday.

Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admission at DU said, "The university allocated 80,164 seats across various categories. By 10 am on Thursday, 49,620 candidates had accepted the seats allocated to them."

Students have a three-day window from October 19 to October 21 to accept the allocated seats, according to the news agency PTI.

The provision for acceptance of a particular allocated seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate. The colleges will be able to verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22.

The first seat allocation list marks the commencement of the third and last phases of the admission process. For the first round of CSAS allocation and admission, the last date for online payment of admission fees is October 24.

The University informed that the candidates must ensure that they have secured their admission to the seat allocated to them, whenever offered and only those candidates who are admitted to a program in a college will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds.

The candidates are also advised not to be in a haste and, at the same time, not to wait for the deadlines.

Last month, the university started the admission process for 70,000 undergraduate seats at various constituent colleges. This year, the university is admitting students on the basis of their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of their Class 12 marks.

On September 12, the university released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), its admission-cum-allocation policy.

(With PTI inputs)