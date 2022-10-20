DU Admissions 2022: Seat allotment update in first list released2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 12:33 PM IST
DU Admissions 2022: Students have a three-day window from October 19 to October 21 to accept the allocated seats.
The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the first list of seat allocations with the names of over 80,000 candidates for admission to various undergraduate courses on Wednesday. Of these 80,000 candidates, nearly 50,000 candidates have accepted the seats allocated to them till 10 am on Thursday.