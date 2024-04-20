DU Admissions 2024: PG admissions from April 25, UG from mid-May. Details here
Delhi University is set to commence the admission process to its postgraduate programmes from next week i.e. from April 25, 2024 and for undergraduate programmes from mid-May. As per media reports, the university will start the admission process in two phases. In the first phase, which starts on April 25, the university will begin the admission for postgraduate courses (PG courses). The registration for admissions into the PG courses will remain open till May 25.