DU Admissions 2024: PG admissions from April 25, UG from mid-May. Details here

Delhi University is set to commence the admission process to its postgraduate programmes from next week i.e. from April 25, 2024 and for undergraduate programmes from mid-May. As per media reports, the university will start the admission process in two phases. In the first phase, which starts on April 25, the university will begin the admission for postgraduate courses (PG courses). The registration for admissions into the PG courses will remain open till May 25.

The second phase of admission will begin in mid-May, the university will start the admissions for undergraduate (UG) courses after the CUET-UG examinations are over.

“Delhi University (DU) will start the admissions for undergraduate (UG) courses in the second phase after the CUET-UG examinations are over," PTI quoted Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admissions, as saying.

“The dates for the UG admissions will be declared by the middle of May", Gandhi added.

Provided details about the PG courses on offer this year, the dean od Admissions said the university will be accepting applications for the new programs, including MA Hindu Studies, MA Public Health, MA Chinese Studies, MA Korean Studies, and Master of Fine Arts.

Gandhi further said, “This year admissions will be done on a total of 13,500 seats for postgraduate (including Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board), 120 seats each for three B.Tech and 60 seats each for BA LLB and BBA LLB courses."

This year, admission to BTech programmes will be through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), for BA LLB, it will be through the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

Last year, Delhi University accepted applications for UG and PG admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA. It is important to note that the CUET PG 2024 results are out, and NTA will conduct the CUET UG exam in May.

A total of 190 universities across the country including DU are participating in CUET PG this year.

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET PG exam in March for about 4,62,603 registered candidates. The national exam conducting body has received over 13 lakh applications for the CUET UG 2024.

