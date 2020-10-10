DU announces first cut-off list for undergraduate courses for 2020-21

New Delhi: Delhi University on Saturday released its first cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2020-21.

Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

The college has the highest cut-off among Science courses as well. The college has announced a cut-off of 99.75 per cent for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Statistics for general category students, while Hindu College has pegged the score for the same course at 99.25 per cent.

Hindu College has announced a cut-off of 99.33 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) Physics.

Among the BA programme combinations, aspirants need to have a minimum of 99.25 per cent for gaining admission for a combination of Economics and Political Science to LSR College, the highest among all the combinations.

It was in 2015 that College of Vocational Studies and Indraprastha College for Women had pegged their cut-off at 100 per cent for the computer science programme for general category students.

Last year, Hindu College had pegged the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours. LSR College came a close second with a cut-off of 98.75 per cent for BA programme and Psychology Honours.

At 98.3 per cent, Hindu College also had the highest cut-off for Physics Honours.

Nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats for 65 colleges are up for grabs with the admission process commencing from October 12. Officials of the university had said that cut-offs would be higher this year owing to more students scoring above 90 per cent marks in board examinations.

The new session will commence from November 18.

Varsity officials warned students against visiting colleges for the admission process, saying no one will be allowed entry. The admission process this year will be entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Students will be able to apply for admission on October 12 from 10 am onwards but the entire process will be online. They should not visit colleges or departments since they won't be allowed entry," an official at the university said.

DU received over 3.54 lakh applications this year, the highest till now.

Last month, St Stephen's College released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses, with the highest cut-off being announced at 99.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics.

Since classrooms will be able to accommodate a select number of students due to social distancing norms, the cut-offs will have to be higher, a principal told PTI.

