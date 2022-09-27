DU asks students to be cautious while filling admission forms. Details here

Delhi University officials on Tuesday advised students to exercise caution while filling up forms since there are certain sections for which the edit option is not available after submission
Officials from the Delhi University cautioned students on Tuesday to fill out forms carefully because some sections do not allow for editing after submission. Tuesday marked the launch of the university's first public awareness webinar for undergraduate admissions in which the university officials explained the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-2022 and also addressed the queries of aspirants.
The university started the second round of undergraduate programme admissions on Monday, giving applicants the chance to select their preferred programme and college combinations.
Phases of Common Seat Allocation System 2022
The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-2022) is being conducted in three phases.
The first phase will be to apply to the University of Delhi,
The second phase will be preference filling and
The third phase will be seat allotment-cum-admission.
Phase II and Phase I, which started on 12 September, will remain open till 10 October. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores will also be required in both phases.
The first phase will be to apply to the University of Delhi,
The second phase will be preference filling and
The third phase will be seat allotment-cum-admission.
Haneet Gandhi, Dean, Admissions, said, "Students should take time while filling up the forms. Neither should they be in a hurry to fill the forms nor they should wait for the last day to fill them out. There are some sections for which the editing option is not allowed."
The officials advised students to fill out their personal information, such as their name, parents' names, and their grades, with the utmost care because these details will be used as the tie-breaker.
The DU launched the portal for admission through CUET in its UG programmes for the academic year 2022-23 on 12 September.
This year, 206 different combinations for the BA programme are among the 79 UG programmes being offered by 67 colleges, departments, and centres.
University recommendations
The officials said candidates must prepare a list of preferred courses in advance and choose maximum preferences, since after 10 October, they won't be allowed that option.
The candidate can select from any possible combinations of programmes and colleges using the "available preferences" tab on the portal. The "advanced filter" option, which is available at the top, can be used by the candidate to filter both the colleges and the programmes, according to them.
The varsity officials have advised the students to choose the maximum number of preferences and said adding or editing the programmes and colleges after the deadline for the preference-filling phase will not be allowed.
Scheduled webinars
On Wednesday, the university will discuss admissions under the extracurricular activity and sports supernumerary quota for the undergraduate curriculum framework (UGCFJ-2022).
The reservation policies for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, and PwBD candidates will be covered in a webinar on 28 and 29 September.
On 30 September, a webinar on admissions under Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will be held, according to the officials.
