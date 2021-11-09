Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU cannot reopen campus till DDMA allows 100% seating capacity, says official

Delhi University
1 min read . 07:24 PM IST Livemint

  • Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said that they will hold a meeting after 10 days to decide on reopening

DU campus reopening: A senior Delhi University official on Tuesday said that the campus cannot be reopened till the time the DDMA allows 100% seating capacity. Students have been demanding reopening of campus. 

Speaking to PTI, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said that they will hold a meeting after 10 days to decide on reopening. He said how can the university reopen campuses until and unless the DDMA allows 100% seating capacity. 

"60% of students of the university are from outside Delhi. We can't ask them to come here, stay in a hostel and take online classes since only 50 per cent seating capacity is allowed," Gupta told the news agency.

Till the time District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gives clear guidelines on 100% seating capacity, the university cannot take a decision on complete reopening, he said.

From 16 September, the university has resumed laboratory classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students. Students and teachers have been demanding the reopening of campus.

