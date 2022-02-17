DU colleges reopen today for offline classes after nearly two years

The university has been closed for nearly two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic

Delhi University (DU) colleges are gearing up to welcome the students today as many of them will be visiting the campus for the first time since they took admission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The university has been closed for nearly two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is set to resume offline academic activities from Thursday.

The university has been closed for nearly two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is set to resume offline academic activities from Thursday.

The DU colleges were closed in March 2020 in the wake of the pandemic. The reopening of the campus comes amid a decline in the number of Covid cases in the national capital. Student bodies held protests earlier this month, demanding the reopening of the campus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi colleges are all set to welcome back the students, several of whom would be first-year and second-year students who have only attended classes in the online mode.

Several DU colleges are focussed on complete offline classes for senior batches.

Since the university has been shut for almost two years, preparing hostels takes time and hence, the students might have to wait to get hostel accommodation.