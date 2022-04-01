DU Entrance: St Stephen's, JMC seek VC's clarification on minority reservation

DU Entrance: St Stephen's, JMC seek VC's clarification on minority reservation2 min read . 08:04 PM IST
St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College (JMC) have written to the varsity’s vice-chancellor seeking clarity on the admission process, in the wake of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) becoming mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses from this year.
Recently, University Grant Commission (UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced to make CUET compulsory for admission in government-funded universities. The CUET exam can be given in 13 different languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
Admissions to minority institutions such as St Stephen's College, and Jesus and Mary College, will also be carried out through CUET.
The two colleges are minority institutions and reserve 50% of their seats for Christian students. Both colleges used to issue their separate cut-offs for admission while St Stephen’s also used to carry out interviews.
DU’s statutory bodies have stated that admissions to minority institutions, such as these two, too will be done through the CUET.
During counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy of such colleges, they stated.
“I have asked for clarity on the admission process through an email. We are fine with CUET because it’s either the board exam or the CUET scores. If the university has said it, we are okay with it," said St Stephen’s principal John Varghese.
He said it’s been a fortnight since he wrote to Singh and they are yet to hear from the varsity.
DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said that his office plans to write to St Stephen’s explaining to it that for the general seats, it should solely take CUET scores into consideration, while for minority seats, it can hold interviews and assign a weightage of 85% to CUET scores and the rest to interviews.
He said Jesus and Mary College has also written to him.
Varghese said he will “wait and see how the university responds", when asked about CUET scores becoming the sole criterion for admission for general seats.
As per guidelines released by DU, candidates must take DU CUET 2022 only in subjects that they have cleared in Class 12.
