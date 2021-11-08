The Delhi University (DU) on Monday released its fifth cut-off list, with some colleges reopening admissions in a few courses.

The varsity said that a total of 68,849 students have secured admission by paying their fees so far.

Admissions have now been reopened in Ramjas College for BA (honours) Sanskri, BCom (honours) (97.75%), BA (honours) History (96.75%), BA (honours) Hindi (91.25%), BA (honours) English (97%) and BA (honours) Economics (98.25%).

Further, seats are available in Lady Shri Ram College for BA (honours) English and BA (honours) Philosophy at 98.50% and 97% respectively. The cut-off for BA (honours) Journalism has come down to 98.50%, a decline of 0.50% from the fourth cut-off list.

The Aryabhatta College has reopened admissions for BA (honours) History for the unreserved category, Political Science (honours) and B.Com for the OBC category, BSc (honours) Computer Science for the SC category and BA programme (Economics and History) for the EWS category.

At Miranda House, only two courses are available for general category students – BA (honours) History (98.75%) and BA (honours) Sociology (97.75%).

The Kirori Mal College still has seats available under BA (honours) Economics (98.25%), BA (honours) English (97.25%), BA (honours) History (97.25%).

The admission under the fifth cut-off list will commence from Tuesday, while the special cut-off will be released on 13 November.

DU had released its first cut-off list on 1 October while the second one came out on 11 October. The third cut-off list was released on 18 October and the fourth one on 30 October.

The university also released its second cut-off for the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) on Monday.

The Jesus and Mary College has pegged the cut-off at 82% for BCom, a decline of five per cent from the first list, while Maitreyi College has kept it at 81%, down from 83% in the first list. The admission to the course has closed at Hansraj College and Miranda House.

The minimum marks required for getting admission to BA Programme (Economics Political Science) are 82% for Jesus and Mary College, down by four per cent from the first list while admissions are closed at Miranda House and Hansraj College.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining a degree from Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board.

The first cut-off list under NCWEB was released on 29 October.

With inputs from agencies.

