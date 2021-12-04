The Delhi University has formed a nine-member panel which has recommended that the varsity hold a common entrance test to ensure 'substantial objectivity' in the admission process. This move comes in the backdrop of a large number of students, particularly cent-per-cent scorers from Kerala, getting admission to the Delhi University.

Just last month, the Delhi University had dismissed allegations of favouritism towards state boards and said it maintains "equity to all meritorious candidates coming not only from Indian states but also from abroad", amid a large number of students from Kerala state boards getting admission to the university in the first cut-off list.

The panel constituted by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has recommended that the varsity hold a common entrance test to ensure 'substantial objectivity' in the admission process, amid a controversy erupting over the high number of cent percent scorers from the Kerala Board.

The committee formed under the chairmanship of Dean (Examinations) DS Rawat was supposed to examine the reasons for over and under admissions to undergraduate courses, study the board-wise distribution of admissions in all undergraduate courses, suggest alternative strategies for optimal admissions in undergraduate courses and examine OBC admissions with reference to the Non-Creamy Layer status.

The panel analysed the data of admissions which are cut-off based and saw that it showed the highest intake of students from the CBSE Board, followed by the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education, Board of School Education, Haryana, ICSE and Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan.

"The Committee is of the considered view that as long as undergraduate admissions in the university are cut-off based, there is no way that fluctuations, sometimes significant, can be avoided to maintain equity.

"Any effort to normalise marks awarded by various boards may be fraught with the danger of devising a formula which may not be equitable on some scale or the other," the report said.

Noting that the normalisation of marks of various boards may not stand the test of legality, if contested in a court of law, the report said that "neither cut-off based admissions nor admissions through normalisation of awarded marks by various boards are options which observe maximum objectivity in admissions".

"... the Committee is of the considered view that admissions may be carried out through a Common Entrance Test (CET).

"It may be conducted through an appropriate mode by the University through a well-devised internal arrangement or through any external agency depending upon prevailing operational feasibility and administrative convenience at that time," said the report.

The test should be followed by the declaration of the list of eligible candidates for admissions under the various course of study spanning all the colleges and departments of the University where undergraduate courses are run, it said.

Underlining that such an exercise will impart "substantial objectivity" to the process of admission, the report said that it will provide an equitable opportunity to the applicants to appear in a single umbrella examination at the national level and evaluation of their merit across their course of study.

Listing out the other advantages of the entrance test system, the report stated that it will do away with the existing aberrations such as distribution of admissions in some categories over and above the others across applicants from various boards.

It will help avoid over-admissions in a particular course of study and ensure that merit and only merit of a prospective applicant will be the sole criteria in his/her category of admission.

"University of Delhi, being a central university has a cardinal responsibility of ensuring absolute equity in admissions across all the Higher Secondary Boards spanning over various states and Union Territories of our country.

"Any exercise which instills a system of equity across boards will have the potential of sending a clear message about the level of objectivity being followed by the university in undergraduate admissions," read the report.

The Committee also opined that the policy of the university on matters related to undergraduate admissions may be put on the public domain well in advance for the information of all concerned.

