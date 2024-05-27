DU PG Admission 2024: Delhi University extends registration till June 5. Quick guide to apply at admission.uod.ac.in
DU PG Admissions 2024: Delhi University has extended the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduates (CSAS PG) registration date until June 5 due to the ongoing general election. Now, the registration window will remain open till 11.59 pm, June 5, 2024
