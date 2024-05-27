DU PG Admissions 2024: Delhi University has extended the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduates (CSAS PG) registration date until June 5 due to the ongoing general election. Now, the registration window will remain open till 11.59 pm, June 5, 2024

DU PG Admissions 2024: Delhi University (DU) has extended the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduates (CSAS PG) 2024 registration date until June 5, 2024, due to the ongoing general election 2024. Now, the registration window for DU PG Admissions 2024 will remain open till 11.59 pm, June 5, 2024.

Interested candidates can apply for admission in 82 postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2024-25 based on the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test- postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2024 conducted by NTA at the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

Along with CSAG PG 2024, the university has also extended the registration last date for BA LL.B. (H), BBA LL.B. (H) and B. Tech. programmes till June 5, 2025.

"With respect to the ongoing General Election-2024, the registration to CSAS (PG) 2024, BA LL.B. (H), BBA LL.B. (H) and B. Tech. Programs have been extended till 11:59 P.M, Wednesday 05th June, 2024," Delhi University said in a statement.

Now, the application correction window will open on June 5 and will close on June 12, 2024

"The Correction Window will be available from Wednesday, 05th June, 2024 to Wednesday, 12th June, 2024," the notification further read.

DU PG Admission 2024: Eligibility criteria Admissions to the postgraduate programmes offered by the University of Delhi will be primarily based on the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG-2024

“For the academic year 2024-25, admission to all PG Programs of UoD will be done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate 2024 (CUET (PG) – 2024) only. Admitting students through UoD’s online platform Common Seat Allocation System (PG)-2024 is binding on all Colleges and Departments, as applicable, of the University of Delhi," the notification read.

DU PG Admission 2024: Application Fee As per DU notification, general, OBC, and EWS category students must pay a registration fee of ₹250.

Students of SC, ST, and PWBD categories need to pay ₹100.

An additional fee of ₹100 will be charged for those applying under the sports quota.

DU PG Admissions 2024: Step-by-Step guide to apply for PG courses Go to the official website of Delhi University admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the DU PG CSAS 2024 link available on the home page

Enter your CUET PG 2024 application number and DOB

Fill out the application form and pay the admission fee

Upload the required documents

Click on submit to complete the admission process

Download the confirmation page and print a hard copy for future reference. Candidates who have obtained passing marks in the CUET PG 2024 are eligible to register for admission to PG courses at Delhi University this academic year.

According to media reports, the university is likely to fill 13,500 seats for the PG admission process, including 120 seats each for BTech and 60 seats each for BA LLB and BBA LLB courses. Once the seat allocation list is published, candidates must complete the payment to confirm their allotment before the specified deadline.



