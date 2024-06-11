DU PG Admission 2024 registration, correction window closes tomorrow. Direct link, other details

DU PG Admissions 2024: Delhi University (DU) will close the registration and correction window of the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduates (CSAS PG) 2024 on Wednesday, i.e June 12, 2024. Candidates who wish to enroll, have one day more to register at admission.uod.ac.in, as the university will deactivate the registration and correction faculties tomorrow at 11:59 pm.

All candidates who have submitted their applications successfully and wish to edit their applications have also one day left to can do the same at admission.uod.ac.in as the university will deactivate the link on Wednesday, 12th June 2024 at 11:59 pm. Candidates must note that the university will not entertain any corrections in particulars after that time, as this is a one-time facility.

Interested candidates can apply for admission in 82 postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2024-25 based on the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test- postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2024 conducted by NTA at the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG Admission 2024: Eligibility criteria Admissions to the postgraduate programmes offered by the University of Delhi will be primarily based on the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG-2024.

DU PG Admission 2024: Application Fee As per DU notification, general, OBC, and EWS category students must pay a registration fee of ₹ 250.

250. Students of SC, ST, and PWBD categories need to pay ₹ 100.

100. An additional fee of ₹ 100 will be charged for those applying under the sports quota. DU PG Admissions 2024: Step-by-Step guide to apply for PG courses Go to the official website of Delhi University admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the DU PG CSAS 2024 link available on the home page

Enter your CUET PG 2024 application number and DOB

Fill out the application form and pay the admission fee

Upload the required documents

Click on submit to complete the admission process

Download the confirmation page and print a hard copy for future reference. Candidates who have obtained passing marks in the CUET PG 2024 are eligible to register for admission to PG courses at Delhi University this academic year.