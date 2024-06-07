DU PG Admissions 2024: Delhi University (DU) has extended the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduates (CSAS PG) 2024 registration date until Wednesday. All candidates who have failed to enroll can register at admission.uod.ac.in till Wednesday, i.e. June 12, 2024 upto 11.59 pm.

DU PG Admissions 2024: Delhi University (DU) has extended the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduates (CSAS PG) 2024 registration date until Wednesday. Candidates who have failed to enroll can register at admission.uod.ac.in until Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

The university has also opened the application correction window for the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduates (CSAS PG) 2024. All candidates who have submitted their applications successfully and wish to edit their applications can do so at admission.uod.ac.in until Wednesday, 12th June 2024, 11:59 pm. Candidates must note that the university will not entertain any corrections in particulars after that time, as this is a one-time facility.

"This is the last and final opportunity for all candidates to avail the facility of registration/editing their applications of CSAS (PG), BA LL.B. (H), BBA LL.B. (H) and B. Tech. Programs for academic session 2024-25," the university said in a release.

Interested candidates can apply for admission in 82 postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2024-25 based on the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test- postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2024 conducted by NTA at the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

Along with CSAG PG 2024, the university has also extended the registration deadline for BA LL.B. (H), BBA LL.B. (H), and B. Tech. programmes until June 12, 2025.

"In continuation to the Public Notice dated 24.05.2024 regarding Extension for Registration and Provision of Correction Window in CSAS (PG), BA LL.B. (H), BBA LL.B. (H) and B. Tech. Programs, it is hereby notified that the Registration window has been further extended till Wednesday, 12th June, 2024,11:59 P.M.," the statement read

DU PG Admission 2024: Eligibility criteria Admissions to the postgraduate programmes offered by the University of Delhi will be primarily based on the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG-2024.

"For the academic year 2024-25, admission to all PG Programs of UoD will be done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate 2024 (CUET (PG) – 2024) only. Admitting students through UoD's online platform Common Seat Allocation System (PG)-2024 is binding on all Colleges and Departments, as applicable, of the University of Delhi," the notification read.

DU PG Admission 2024: Application Fee As per DU notification, general, OBC, and EWS category students must pay a registration fee of ₹250.

Students of SC, ST, and PWBD categories need to pay ₹100.

An additional fee of ₹100 will be charged for those applying under the sports quota.

DU PG Admissions 2024: Step-by-Step guide to apply for PG courses Go to the official website of Delhi University admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the DU PG CSAS 2024 link available on the home page

Enter your CUET PG 2024 application number and DOB

Fill out the application form and pay the admission fee

Upload the required documents

Click on submit to complete the admission process

Download the confirmation page and print a hard copy for future reference. Candidates who have obtained passing marks in the CUET PG 2024 are eligible to register for admission to PG courses at Delhi University this academic year.

According to media reports, the university is likely to fill 13,500 seats for the PG admission process, including 120 seats each for BTech and 60 seats each for BA LLB and BBA LLB courses. Once the seat allocation list is published, candidates must complete the payment to confirm their allotment before the specified deadline.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

