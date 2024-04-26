DU PG Admission 2024: Registration window opens at admission.uod.ac.in. Here is how to apply
DU PG Admissions 2024: Delhi University (DU) has opened the registration window for admission in 82 postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2024-25 based on the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test- postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2024 conducted by NTA. Interested students can apply for PG programmes at the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.