DU PG Admissions 2024: Delhi University (DU) has opened the registration window for admission in 82 postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2024-25 based on the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test- postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2024 conducted by NTA. Interested students can apply for PG programmes at the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The last date to register for the programmes is May 25.

DU PG Admission 2024: Criteria Admissions to the postgraduate programmes offered by the University of Delhi will be primarily based on the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG-2024

“For the academic year 2024-25, admission to all PG Programs of UoD will be done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate 2024 (CUET (PG) – 2024) only. Admitting students through UoD’s online platform Common Seat Allocation System (PG)-2024 is binding on all Colleges and Departments, as applicable, of the University of Delhi," the notification read.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2024 likely in May 1st week at cbseresults.nic.in. Check details here DU PG Admission 2024: Application Fee As per DU notification, General, OBC, and EWS category students are required to pay a registration fee of ₹250.

Students of SC, ST, and PWBD categories need to pay ₹100. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An additional fee of ₹100 will be charged for those applying under the sports quota.

Also Read | NBSE Board Result 2024 Live Updates: Nagaland Board scorecard out DU PG Admissions 2024: Step-by-Step guide to apply for PG courses Go to the official website of Delhi University admission portal— admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the PG CSAS link given on the home page

Enter your CUET PG application number and DOB

Fill out the application form and pay the admission fee.

Upload the required documents

Click on submit to complete the admission process.

Download the confirmation page and print a hard copy for future reference. Candidates who have obtained passing marks in the CUET PG 2024 are eligible to register for admission to PG courses at Delhi University for this academic year.

Also Read | Hate showering daily? Experts agree, say, 'No proven health benefits' As per media reports, the university is likely to fill 13,500 seats for the PG admission process, including 120 seats each for BTech and 60 seats each for BA LLB and BBA LLB courses. Once the seat allocation list is published, candidates have to complete the payment to confirm their allotment before the specified deadline.

