DU PG Admission through CUET from 2023-24, what about merit-based entry now?
DU PG Admissions: A ten-member committee, formed to suggest a strategy for PG admissions from 2023-24, proposed the change in the pattern.
The University of Delhi (DU)'s Academic Council on Tuesday approved the proposal to hold postgraduate admission through the Common Univesity Entrance Test (CUET) from the next academic cycle. The existing postgraduate (PG) entrance test will not take place in the coming session.
A ten-member committee, formed to suggest a strategy for PG admissions from 2023-24, proposed the change in the pattern, according to the news agency PTI.
According to the existing system, 50% of admissions are done directly for students who did their bachelor's degrees from the university based on their merit in their qualifying examinations, while the remaining 50% of seats are filled based on candidates' ranks in the DU postgraduate entrance test.
"The AC has approved to recommend PG admissions through CUET with half of the seats remaining under merit-based admission for students of DU," a council member told PTI.
The committee had suggested that the PG admission will be carried out through a single window mechanism where NTA will conduct CUET from the academic session 2023-24 for all categories.
It further said that a separate merit list will be prepared for the candidates who clear the CUET-PG and those belonging to the other categories who previously used to appear in the postgraduate entrance test.
While preparing the merit list, priority will be given to the category of candidates who used to appear in the DU entrance test, it added.
"While preparing the Merit List, priority will be defined as follows: The erstwhile category of candidates who used to seek admissions through the Postgraduate Entrance Test will comprise the first 50 percent of the seats and will include the candidates who qualify in this Common University Entrance Test depending upon his/her eligibility for appearing in the test under this category," the committee has recommended.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) introduced the CUET for postgraduate courses also earlier this year.
A total of 66 universities, including central, state and private universities, had opted for the CUET PG exam for admissions. Delhi University was among the universities that have opted out of this entrance test and are conducting admissions to the PG courses will continue as per the existing processes.
(With PTI inputs)
