The University of Delhi has extended the registration date for more than a hundred non-teaching posts till January 16. Candidates can submit their applications through the officials website at du.ac.in. The registration process had started on December 18 and it was initially slated to close on Friday.

The recruitment drive is intended to fill 137 posts within the university — including 11 assistant registrar posts, 46 senior assistant posts, and 80 assistant posts.

Application fees have to be paid online and refunds will not be made available under any circumstances. General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹1000 while OBC (NCL), EWS categories as well as female candidates have to pay a fee of ₹800. SC, ST, and PwBD category candidates have to pay a fee of ₹600.

Also Read | Delhi University warns against fake winter break notice, moves classes online

Here's how candidates can apply:



Visit the official Delhi University website at du.ac.in

Search for the ‘latest updates’ segment on the home page

Click on the link for ‘non-teaching posts’

Click on the ‘online application’ link once a new webpage opens

Another new page will open

Register yourself and login to the account

Fill the application form and pay the application fee

Click on submit and download the confirmation slip

Also Read | EPFO extends deadline for UAN activation, seeding of bank account to Jan 15

Recruitment for assistant registrar, senior assistant and assistant posts will be carried out in two stages. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a multiple choice preliminary test in the first stage. Candidates will subsequently be selected on the basis of a main examination followed by an interview or personality Test. Meanwhile those applying for senior assistant and assistant posts will face a skill test.